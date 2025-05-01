Alert Issued For Missing Girl In Wallington

Makayla was last seen around 5:45 p.m., according to the Wallington Police Department.

She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has scars on both arms, police said.

Makayla was last seen wearing a dark gray or black sweater, black shorts, black shoes, a silver-colored bracelet, and a green or blue bracelet.

Anyone who has seen Makayla or has information about where she might be is urged to contact the Wallington Police Department at 973-473-1715, Ext. 0.

