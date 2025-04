A $20,000 winning Jersey Giant Winnings scratch-off ticket was sold at Levy's Pharmacy, located at 299 Stuyvesant Ave. in Lyndhurst, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The ticket was purchased on Tuesday, April 15, officials said.

The Jersey Giant game is part of the Lottery’s line of instant scratch-offs that give players the chance to win big with just one ticket.

