$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Lyndhurst 7-Eleven, Jackpot Climbs To $514M

One lucky ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Lyndhurst did make a splash, winning $10,000 for matching four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, lottery officials said.

This jackpot is the largest since Sept. 10, when a Texas player won $800 million. Other massive wins this year include a $560 million jackpot hit in Illinois in June and the $1.13 billion jackpot won by a New Jersey player in March.

Friday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m., with tickets available until 10:45 p.m. New Jersey Lottery officials remind players that tickets cost $2, with an optional Megaplier for $1 to increase non-jackpot winnings up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 U.S. jurisdictions, with drawings held every Tuesday and Friday.

