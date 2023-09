The incident occurred at 425 Summit Avenue at 8:09 a.m., Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. The man was removed the site and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The victim was employed by L&W Supplies, a spokesman for OSHA said. OSHA said it has six months to conduct an investigation and release its findings.

