Winners: Pair Of North Jersey Lottery Players Split $712K Jackpot

Winners! Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split a jackpot of more than $712,000 from the Monday, Dec. 4 drawing.

Convenience Express on River Road in North Bergen

The winning tickets were sold in Bergen and Hudson Counties. The tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $712,320 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. 

The winning numbers were: 05, 06, 18, 23 and 42. The XTRA number was 02. 

The winning tickets were sold at Manor Sweet Shoppe on Jackson Avenue in Rutherford and and Convenience Express on River Road in North Bergen. Each ticket is worth $356,160. Pretty sweet!

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

