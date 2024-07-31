Winner! Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Jersey City Nets Big Bucks

A Power50x ticket sold on Friday, July 26 won $10,000. The ticket was sold at a Shell Service Station on 12th Street.

A Power 50x features three game plays. Players remove the latex covering the play area to reveal 10 winning numbers and 30 your numbers, with a prize amount beside each of the your numbers play symbols.

If any of the winning numbers match any of the your numbers, players win the prize amount shown to the right of the matched number(s). If a "Bolt" symbol is revealed in any of the your numbers play spots, players automatically win the prize shown for that symbol.

