Marcus Quexordon was arrested on Monday, May 1, Suarez said. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 29, Suarez said. The victim is known to Quexordon, Suarez said.

Quexordon was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree. He was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

