Two Teens, One Man Charged In Fatal Jersey City Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Paterson resident and two teenagers were arrested and charged last week with a fatal shooting that occurred in Jersey City in May, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
On Friday, May 10, around 10 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a report of shots fired at Pearsall Avenue and Garfield Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Police located Resheed Wallace, a 24-year-old Jersey City resident, with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Suarez said. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was soon pronounced dead, Suarez said.

Makivy Randolph is charged with murder, robbery and weapons offenses, Suarez said. He was arrested in Jersey City Friday, July 12, following a brief foot pursuit and faces additional charges of resisting arrest and obstruction, Suarez said. He is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy are charged as juveniles with murder, robbery and weapons offenses, Suarez said. The teenagers were arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus on Thursday, July 11.

