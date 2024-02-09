Two Teenage Thieves Busted After Pursuit Ends In Crash: Secaucus PD

At 10:37 a.m., Secaucus police responded to a report that two men in ski masks were committing thefts from residences in the north end of the town, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. A police officer heard a loud roar and saw the suspects' 2005 black Honda Accord driving at excessively high rates of speed and driving the wrong way toward Route 3 West, Miller said.

The car struck a curb, blowing out a tire, but continued to drive over 80 miles per hour on the rim of Route 3 West, Miller said. Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed into the back of a FedEx truck near Route 3 West and Main Street in Clifton.

The driver, Jordan Terry, a 19-year-old Elmwood Park resident, ran across Route 3 West and crossed over the concrete barrier, where he was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Route 3 East, Miller said. Terry suffered minor injuries and was placed under arrest, Miller said.

The passenger, Eliel Ortiz, a 19-year-old Garfield resident, was arrested by police after attempting to flee, Miller said. Stolen property was recovered the vehicle, which had a stolen license plate, Miller said.

Terry and Ortiz were charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, four counts of theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Terry was also charged with eluding and lodged in the Hudson County Jail. Ortiz was released pending a court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.