Two Men Arrested For Assault With Motorcycle Helmet At Guttenberg Bar: Police

On Saturday, June 1 at 1:16 a.m., police responded to a bar at 68th Street and Bergenline Avenue and found a man suffering from multiple head injuries and bleeding profusely, Guttenberg police said in a release.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and police worked to identify the two suspects, one of whom used his motorcycle helmet to strike the man in the back of the head during a verbal dispute, police said.

Braihan Collado-Collado, a 25-year-old Union City resident and Jovanny Delacruz-Vasquez, a 30-year-old North Bergen resident were identified as the two suspects, police said. Collado-Collado was arrested on Friday, Aug. 2 and Delacruz-Vasquez was arrested on Monday, Aug. 12, police said.

Collado-Collado was charged with endangering an injured victim while Delacruz-Vasquez was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering an injured victim and disorderly conduct, police said.

