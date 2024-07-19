Two Jersey City Cops Burglarized Business, Used Baseball Bat To Threaten Victims: Prosecutor

On Sunday, January 28, officers Adrian Tejada, 28 and Robert Nunez, 41, along with Mario Albero, 45, entered a private structure on Zabriskie Street in Jersey City with a baseball bat, and began making threats to harm people, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Albero was charged with possessing the baseball bat and burglary, Suarez said. Tejada and Nunez were charged with making terroristic threats and burglary, Suarez said.

The three defendants were arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and released pending their first court appearance, Suarez said.

Tejada and Nunez were off-duty when the incident occurred, Suarez said.

