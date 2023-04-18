Trio Targeted Dunkin' In North Jersey Robbery Spree: Police

Ocean Roberts, a 19-year-old Bayonne resident, Yanik Pendleton, a 22-year-old Bayonne resident and Wilmer Arias-Dejesus, a 22-year-old East Newark resident were arrested by police this month, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

On Sunday April 9, at 2:56 a.m., the group robbed the Dunkin' at 216 County Ave., at gunpoint, stealing $350 from the register, with Arias-Dejesus and another man acting as lookouts while Pendelton and Roberts took the loot, Miller said. The group fled the scene in a Chevrolet Equinox, Miller said.

Less than three hours later, the group robbed a Dunkin' in Nutley at gunpoint, Miller said.

On Tuesday, April 11, a police officer in Springfield located the Equinox, Miller said. During a search, they found a black 9mm handgun with the serial number defaced and a 17-round magazine, Miller said. Roberts was placed under arrest at the scene, Miller said. Pendleton was arrested on Saturday, April 15 and Arias-Dejesus was arrested on Sunday, April 16, Miller said.

Roberts was hit with an armed robbery charge and numerous firearm charges and is being held in Essex County Jail, Miller said. Pendleton and Arias-Dejesus were charged with armed robbery and transported to Hudson County Jail, Miller said..

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucusnjpolice.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.