Trio Charged With 2022 Bayonne Murder: Prosecutors

Mitchell Watson, 22, Hafis Jackson, 20, both Salem residents and Daynajah Payne, a 24-year-old Irvington resident were charged with the murder of Damoi Davauni Campbell, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On the early morning of July 27, Bayonne Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 21st Street and Avenue A, Suarez said. Upon arrival, they found Campbell inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, Suarez said. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said.

Watson, who was also hit with several weapons charges, was arrested in Salem on Thursday, June 29 and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

Jackson, who also faces weapons charges, is currently in custody at a jail in Delaware on unrelated charges, Suarez said.

Payne was arrested in Long Valley on Wednesday, June 28 and is being detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance.

This investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

