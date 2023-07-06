Treehouse Coffee Shop Expands To Downtown JC: 'It's A Fun Community'

Frank and Diana Young, who run Treehouse, have opened a second location in downtown Jersey City at 205 Brunswick St., joining its sister location on the West Side of Jersey City at 434A West Side Ave, which opened in 2019.

"We've always wanted to expand our business, but we wanted to find the right home," Frank Young said. "We found it in that space."

Young, a longtime skateboarder, was attracted to the location being around the corner from The Oaks, a popular skate park in Jersey City.

"We have a really great neighbors," Young said. "It's a fun community."

Before serving coffee in Jersey City, Young ran a restaurant group in Tribeca, while Diana, a graduate of Pratt Institute, worked as an artist.

"We were working like animals in the city, that endless grind," Young said. "We wanted to be more connected to our community and our kids."

The treehouse name is because of the feeling being in a treehouse evokes, Young said. The coffeehouse's design motif is also meant to make it feel like you're in a treehouse.

"You go there to play and hide or do a little bit of work," Young said. "Being in a treehouse allows you to take a pause from the hustle and bustle. We want to inspire other entrepreneurs. They can walk in here and say 'I can do this.'"

The Youngs built the new location with a friend and Frank said he is thrilled to see the finished project.

"I'm glad it smells like espresso and not like a workshop," Young said.

When it comes to his coffee, if he's having a really good day, Young likes to have a Vietnamese Red Eye, a mixture of cold brew, a single shot of espresso, chicory vanilla brown sugar syrup and cream.

"That's what the fire department runs on in Jersey City," Young said.

The coffeehouse has also become well known for its Instagram account, which based on the posts, the more irreverent, the better.

"We're super bizarre on Instagram," Young admits.

