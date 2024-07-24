Trailer Released For Bob Dylan Biopic Filmed In Hoboken

The first trailer for "A Complete Unknown," a biopic of the early career of Bob Dylan was unveiled on Wednesday, July 24.

The movie, which stars Timothee Chalamet as the legendary singer/songwriter, was filmed all over New Jersey, including in Hudson, Essex, Passaic and Cape May counties from the end of March through May, Steven Gorelick, the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said.

Regular sightings of Chalamet and other stars like Elle Fanning in places like Hoboken were shared on social media.

The film is directed by James Mangold, who previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line." Dylan serves as an executive producer of the film.

The movie will be released in December.

To view the trailer, click here.

