Downed wires closed all lanes on Route 3 in both directions during rush hour Wednesday, Feb. 1, the state's transportation department said.

The wires were down at Paterson Plank Road, with heavy backups were reported as of 7:25 a.m. in Secaucus.

NJDOT traffic cameras show backups along the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.