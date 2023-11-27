Too Drunk MetLife Fan Punches Nurse After Being Taken To Hospital During Giants Game: Police

Todd Lent, clearly not thrilled at having to watch the 2-8 New England Patriots face the 3-8 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, had to be taken to Hudson Regional Hospital because he was so intoxicated, Secaucus police said. Lent didn't even make it to halftime before he had to leave the game.

While a nurse was attempting to treat him in the emergency room, Lent punched her on the left side of her face with a closed fist. Lent was charged aggravated assault and was issued a summons, police said.

