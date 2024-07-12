Three Teens Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit In Secaucus: Police

On Sunday, June 16, at 4:57 a.m., police spotted a teen breaking into an Audi Q5 and Jeep Wrangler, parked at a residence on the 600 block of 4th Street, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The teen ran toward an awaiting Kia Sportage, filled with occupants wearing ski masks, and flee the area, Miller said.

The Kia Sportage was stolen out of Jersey City on Wednesday, June 12 and police attempted to stop the vehicle, Miller said. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, Miller said.. The stolen vehicle was pursued though Jersey City into Bayonne and back into Jersey City, however the pursuit was ultimately terminated, Miller said.

Several hours later, police received reports of burglaries, an attempted burglary and theft from vehicles parked on the 700 block of 10th Street, committed by the occupants of the stolen Kia, authorities said. The stolen Kia was recovered in Jersey City on Tuesday, June 18 and had two bullet holes, Miller said.

On Wednesday, July 10, Secaucus police arrested the 16-year-old Orange teenage boy they say burglarized the vehicles on 4th Street and ran into the Kia. He was charged with four counts of burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving a stolen vehicle, four counts of criminal attempt to commit theft in a motor vehicle and theft of moveable property, Miller said.. He was taken to the Morris County Youth Detention Facility, Miller said.

On Friday, July 12, Secaucus police arrested a 17-year-old Jersey City teenage boy and slapped him with the same charges. He was released from custody due to being on electronic monitoring. That same day, a 16-year-old teenage girl from Jersey City was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property since she was in the stolen Kia, Miller said. She was released to the custody of her parents, Miller said.

