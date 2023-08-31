Three Teenagers Arrested After Shooting In Bayonne: Police

At 1 a.m., officers responded to 21st St and Avenue E for a report of multiple shots fired, Captain Eric Amato said. Witnesses said Jancarlos Rivera, 18 and two 17-year-old teenagers were firing shots at each other, Amato said. No one was struck, though a parked vehicle and an area business sustained damage, Amato said

As part of their investigation, police found the two juveniles were on board a Hudson Bergen Lightrail train arriving at the 22nd Street platform, Amato said. While exiting the train, one of the juveniles encountered a group of people he had been feuding with, Amato said.

One of the juveniles removed his handgun from his waistband and fired shots before fleeing the area, Amato said. The other juvenile also was seen brandishing a firearm and pointing it in the direction of the group, but did not fire a gun, Amato said. During the melee, Rivera brandished his firearm and fired multiple rounds at the juvenile before everyone fled the area, Amato said.

Rivera was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 22, though police were unable to recover his handgun, Amato said. The two juveniles were taken into custody soon after and their handguns were recovered, Amato said. One of the handguns had been stolen from Virginia, Amato said.

Rivera and the juveniles were all hit with multiple weapons charges, Amato said.

