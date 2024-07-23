Fog/Mist 72°

Three Sentenced In Fatal Shooting Of Jersey City Teen: Prosecutor

Three Jersey City residents were sentenced on Friday, July 19, to lengthy prison terms for their roles in a fatal 2018 shooting of a 17-year-old Jersey City boy, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Sam Barron

Rayquan Carmichael, 23, was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for murder, while Isaiah Huggins, 24, was sentenced to 42 years in state prison for murder, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The two were convicted back in March, Suarez sad.

Carmichael was already serving time in prison on unrelated weapons and burglary charges, Suarez said. Jahmari Hector, 21, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, Suarez said. Hector pleaded guilty in May, Suarez said.

In Sept. 2018, Jayden Fondeur was found by Jersey City police at Old Bergen Road and Pamrapo Avenue with a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead soon after, Suarez said.

