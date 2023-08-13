Thousand Of NJ Residents Without Power Hours After Storm

Winds left a path of destruction from Berks County, PA, northeastward into parts of northern New Jersey Saturday, Aug. 12, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Saturday until around midnight.

The Summit Fire Department said it received more than 40 calls as of 8 a.m. Sunday, in sharing a photo of an uprooted and fallen tree (above).

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the following areas remained without power:

Edison: 2,320 residents

Areas of Hunterdon County: About 500 residents

Millburn: 780 residents

Stanhope: 470

Areas of Union County: 570

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.