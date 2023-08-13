Partly Cloudy 86°

SHARE

Thousand Of NJ Residents Without Power Hours After Storm

A storm that swept through much of the region left thousands without power Sunday, Aug. 13.

Uprooted tree in Summit Aug. 13.
Uprooted tree in Summit Aug. 13. Photo Credit: City of Summit FD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Winds left a path of destruction from Berks County, PA, northeastward into parts of northern New Jersey Saturday, Aug. 12, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Saturday until around midnight.

The Summit Fire Department said it received more than 40 calls as of 8 a.m. Sunday, in sharing a photo of an uprooted and fallen tree (above).

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the following areas remained without power:

  • Edison: 2,320 residents
  • Areas of Hunterdon County: About 500 residents
  • Millburn: 780 residents
  • Stanhope: 470
  • Areas of Union County: 570

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE