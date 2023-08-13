Thousand Of NJ Residents Without Power Hours After Storm

Winds left a path of destruction from Berks County, PA, northeastward into parts of northern New Jersey Saturday, Aug. 12, the National Weather Service said.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Saturday until around midnight.
The Summit Fire Department said it received more than 40 calls as of 8 a.m. Sunday, in sharing a photo of an uprooted and fallen tree (above).
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the following areas remained without power:
- Edison: 2,320 residents
- Areas of Hunterdon County: About 500 residents
- Millburn: 780 residents
- Stanhope: 470
- Areas of Union County: 570
