Teenagers With Imitation Firearm Threatened To Rob Bayonne 7-Eleven: Police

Three teenagers who frequently shoplift a Bayonne 7-Eleven were arrested on Monday, Oct. 2 after threatening to rob the store with imitation firearms, police said.

Two teenagers with imitation firearms were arrested at a 7-Eleven.
At 7:22 p.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven at 765 Broadway after one of the teenagers, who was wearing a face mask, made the threats, officers said. The employee believed one of the employees was concealing a weapon and called police, officers said. One of the teens took a fighting stance and attempted to fight the employee, police said.

When police arrived to 7-Eleven they found a group of teens matching the description and detained them. During the investigation, police recovered imitation firearms from two of the teenagers and charged them, officers said. The teenager who attempted to fight the employee was charged with harassment. 

