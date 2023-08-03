Teen Robbed At Gunpoint Trying To Buy Cough Syrup: North Bergen PD

Police responded to 88th Street and Kennedy Boulevard where a teenager claimed he was robbed while attempting to sell sneakers, Captain David Dowd said. Once the victim entered a car to complete the transaction with the buyer, another man brandished a firearm, demanding the victim's money, sneakers and cell phone, Dowd said. The victim refused and he was pistol whipped and assaulted, Dowd said.

When the victim attempted to leave the vehicle, his sweatshirt was caught in the door and he was dragged for half a block before he was released, Dowd said. He sustained minor injuries, Dowd said.

A further investigation by police revealed the victim was not selling sneakers, but was robbed and assaulted while attempting to buy promethazine cough syrup, Dowd said.

North Bergen Police are investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to contact the North Bergen Police Department at 201-392-2141 or to leave an anonymous tip at tips@northbergepd.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.