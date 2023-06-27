Mostly Cloudy 77°

SWAT Team Search Leads To Arrest, Handgun Recovered: Prosecutors

A 43-year-old Jersey City man was arrested and hit with weapons charges after a SWAT team searched his home on Monday, June 26, authorities said. 

Sam Barron

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Gang Task Force, with assistance from the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized a search warrant of Farrakhan Williams' apartment on Danforth Avenue, following a months-long investigation Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The search resulted in the seizure of a handgun and over 270 grams of marijuana, Suarez said. 

Williams was charged with possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense and possession with the intent to distribute, along with other weapons charges, Suarez said. He was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

