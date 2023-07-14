Submerged Car Leaves Delivery Driver Stranded

For Torto, who works as a delivery driver for Doordash and Uber Eats when he's not attending school at Harvard University, his car is his "prized possession" and necessary for his income.

A fundraiser has been created to assist Torto with repairing the car. As of Friday, July 14, almost $3,000 has been raised. Torto said the car repairs will cost almost $5,000.

"I saved up money for about two years in order to put payment down for my car," Torto said. " Now that I cannot use my car, I have no source of income with bills to pay. It's really important I get it repaired before any long-lasting damage takes place."

Torto said he doesn't want to use insurance because of his high deductible. To view the fundraiser, click here.

