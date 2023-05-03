Street Racers Surround Jersey City Police, Dent Patrol Car

Police arrived to 150 Industrial Drive and attempted to disperse the crowd of people, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. The crowd refused to leave and began climbing onto the patrol car, leaving a dent on the hood, Wallace-Scalfione said.

After officers were surrounded, they called for backup and additional units responded and helped clear out the crowd, Wallace-Scalfione said. Police issued 23 summonses for racing, promoting street racing and reckless driving, Wallace-Scalfione said.

More than half the street racers were from out of state and none were from Jersey City, Wallace-Scalfione said.

