Fair 88°

SHARE

Standoff Ends In Jersey City Robber's Arrest, Officials Say

A 37-year-old suspected armed robber was arrested in Jersey City after a lengthy standoff on Sunday, June 23, authorities said.

A man in Jersey City was arrested after a standoff.&nbsp;

A man in Jersey City was arrested after a standoff. 

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 2:12 p.m., Andy Roman struck an employee in the head at the Monticello Smoke Head while possessing a handgun and demanded money, eventually leaving with $200 to $300, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

Roman broke a window to exit and police observed him fleeing on a bicycle, Wallace-Scalfione said. Roman refused to comply with police and fled into his apartment at 305 Fairmount Ave. where he barricaded himself in his apartment, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Jersey City Emergency Service Unit negotiated with Roman and he surrendered to police at 9:35 p.m., Wallace-Scalfione said. Roman was charged with armed robbery, assault, resisting arrest and multiple weapons offenses, among other charges, Wallace-Scalfione said.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE