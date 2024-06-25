Standoff Ends In Jersey City Robber's Arrest, Officials Say

At 2:12 p.m., Andy Roman struck an employee in the head at the Monticello Smoke Head while possessing a handgun and demanded money, eventually leaving with $200 to $300, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

Roman broke a window to exit and police observed him fleeing on a bicycle, Wallace-Scalfione said. Roman refused to comply with police and fled into his apartment at 305 Fairmount Ave. where he barricaded himself in his apartment, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Jersey City Emergency Service Unit negotiated with Roman and he surrendered to police at 9:35 p.m., Wallace-Scalfione said. Roman was charged with armed robbery, assault, resisting arrest and multiple weapons offenses, among other charges, Wallace-Scalfione said.

