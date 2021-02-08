Contact Us
Red Bull Arena Brawl Draws Massive Police Presence, At Least 1 Injured

Cecilia Levine
Secaucus police at Red Bull Arena Sunday.
Secaucus police at Red Bull Arena Sunday. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A brawl outside the Red Bull Arena during a doubleheader soccer match drew a massive police presence and left at least one person injured Sunday evening.

More than 20,000 people were at the Harrison sports complex for the matches between Club Deportivo Olimpia vs. Futbol Club Motagua and Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs. America de Cali S.A., Secaucus police said.

The fight apparently broke out as people were leaving in between the two matches, and one person cold be seen being wheeled away on a stretcher, NBC New York reports.

Officers controlled the crowd and cleared from the scene this evening, Secaucus police said.

