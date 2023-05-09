Sires Elected Mayor Of West New York

Sires, who served as mayor from 1995 to 2006, was elected to the office once again according to unofficial results from the Hudson County Clerk on Tuesday, May 9.

Sires leads challenger Cosmo Cirillo, a town commissioner, 1,816 votes to 825 votes. The other four members of Sires' slate are leading Cirillo's slate in the race for commissioner.

The race had turned heated over the final weekend, with Angelica Jimenez, a member of Cirillo's slate, accusing Sires' team of heckling and harassing her mother when she went to vote, eventually causing her to fall and hurt herself. Sires' team said Jimenez's mother was merely asked to move her car because she was parked within 100 feet of a polling place with political signs taped to her vehicle.

Volunteers for Sires' slate said they helped her back to her car and got her water, and they say volunteers for Cirillo's team did nothing to help.

Jimenez conceded the race on social media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.