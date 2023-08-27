Pedestrian Accident Shuts All Lanes Of Route 280

The accident was reported around 10:20 a.m. on the eastbound side, near the on-ramp at Exit 16E, in Harrison.
No further details were reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.
All lanes were closed due to a pedestrian crash on Route 280 in Hudson County Sunday, Aug. 27.
The accident was reported around 10:20 a.m. on the eastbound side, near the on-ramp at Exit 16E, in Harrison.
No further details were reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE