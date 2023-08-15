Serial Sex Assault Suspect Attacked Woman With Baby, Victim 60 Years Old In Hudson County: PD

Bryan Christopher Poinson was charged on Thursday, Aug. 10, on he sexually assaulted several victims ages 53, 36, 60, and 46, dating back to 2019, Bayonne Police Capt Eric Amato said.

The first incident was reported Nov. 22, 2019, when a 53-year-old Bayonne woman said she was walking south on Avenue E near 33rd Street, when a man later identified as Poinson ran up to her from behind, wrapped his arms around her midsection and thrusted his intimate parts against her as he simulating a sexual act, Amato said.

After she was able to break free from his grasp, Poinson fled on foot and got into a car, and left.

Then, on April 9, 2022, around 1:10 p.m., a 36-year-old Bayonne woman said she was approached from behind as she was walking near West 19th Street. While behind her, Poinson proceeded to grab hold of her and rub his genital area against her before fleeing on foot.

On April 4, 2023, around 12:50 p.m., Poinson approached a 60-year-old woman from behind near West 55th Street, grabbed her hips, and pressed his genitals against her, police said. Then he fled.

On April 15, Poinson positioned himself behind a woman at her job in Jersey City to pass by her, and grabbed her by the waist to pull her against his genitals, police said. He fled.

On July 13, Poinson heped a woman carrying a baby stroller through a doorway on 52nd Street and Broadway in Bayonne, and touched her buttocks with his hand, police said. The victim screamed and Poinson ran toward Jersey City.

"The Bayonne Police Department Detective Bureau initiated a lengthy and detailed investigation into the reported incidents which resulted in Poinson being identified as the actor of all the reported incidents," authorities said.

Poinson was arrested at his East Bidwell Avenue home in Jersey City last week and charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact.

Anyone who believes that they, too, were victimized by Poinson is encouraged to contact the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau at 201-858-6925.

