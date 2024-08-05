Seen HIM? Man Sought In West New York Sexual Assault: Prosecutors (Photo)

On Saturday, July 27 at 1:30 a.m., a 40-year-old woman said she encountered a man at Hudson Avenue and 51st Street, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit said.

The man then grabbed her by the hair and sexually assaulted her, authorities said. At the time of the assault, the man is described as having worn a light color shirt with the word “originals” on the front and back, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the West New York Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

