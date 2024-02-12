SEE Anything? Kearny Hit-Run Crash Leaves North Arlington Moped Rider, 67, Critical

The 67-year-old victim was struck in the areas of Harrison and Bergen avenues shortly after 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark with life-threatening injuries and then transferred to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, where he remained in critical condition, the prosecutor said on Monday.

Suarez didn’t say whether or not the vehicle that hit the victim had been reported stolen.

It was found “not far from the collision scene,” she said in a brief release.

ANYONE with information that could help identify the driver is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at (201) 915-1345 – or, if you prefer, you can file an anonymous tip at: hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

All information will be kept confidential, Suarez said.

