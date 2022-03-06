Contact Us
Breaking News: Meth, Cocaine Seized In Bust Of Major Drug Ring Perpetuated At NJ Hotels: Police
Schools

Teens Throw Firecrackers Into Jersey City Classroom: Report

Jon Craig
School 8 in Jersey City
School 8 in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three Jersey City teenagers have been charged after tossing lit firecrackers into an open elementary school window, The Jersey Journal reported. 

No one was hurt in the June 1 incident at School 8 on Franklin Street in the Heights because students were in the lunchroom and the classroom was empty, schools Interim Superintendent Norma Fernandez told the outlet.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were taken into police custody shortly after when they were blasting firecrackers at a nearby park, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The teenagers were charged with false public alarm, possession of a weapon and causing or risking widespread injury.

For the complete story by The Jersey Journal click here.

