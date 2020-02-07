School Rallies For Beloved Jersey City Principal After 'Callous' Termination

The sudden termination of a longtime Jersey City principal has sparked outrage among parents, students and former colleagues.

An email sent to staff and parents of the Ethical Community Charter School announced 11-year principal Marta Bergamini had been relieved of her duties -- with no further explanation.

Chairperson of the school's board of trustees told NorthJersey.com that Bergamini's contract expired June 30 and was not renewed since the board and the former principal couldn't agree on new contract terms.

Vice Principal Elisha Abdelaal, who started at the school in 2009 alongside Bergamini, submitted a 60-day notice of resignation in lieu of her beloved colleague's termination.

Bergamini and Abdelaal's administrative assistant Maria Castillo also announced her resignation. Bergamini "lived and breathed" for the students, said Castillo, adding that the board had no grounds for her termination.

"Marta Bergamini has been a fearless principal and mentor to our children," Kim Anello Correro wrote on Facbeook. "The news of her firing hit us all so hard today. Letting her go during a pandemic is a callous move, showing a total disregard of families and staff.

"This decision has robbed our students of the hope they need to navigate through an incredibly challenging and stressful time. We love you Marta and we will fight for you."

Community members turned out in droves at the Broadway school in protest, with another planned for Friday at 9 a.m.

