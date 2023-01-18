Bayonne Teacher Groped Colleague: Police

A Bayonne High School faculty member and former varsity football coach was arrested on accusations he groped a 51-year-old colleague, authorities said.

Ricardo Rodriguez became the center of an investigation when the female victim told police he went to hug after she unlocked a door for him, and he grabbed her chest and buttocks without consent around 8 a.m. at the high school on Jan. 9, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Rodriguez, a history teacher, was arrested at 9:4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and charged with criminal sexual contact, police said. He has purportedly been placed on administrative leave, Bayonne Superintendent John Niesz tells NJ Advance Media.

