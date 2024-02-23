Recognize Anyone? Hoboken PD Seeks Help Following Pistol-Whip Knifepoint Carjacking

Multiple masked robbers pulled the victim from his 2008 Honda Accord on Sinatra Drive near Stevens Tech and demanded his cell phone shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15, city police said.

One of them then hit him in the head with a gun while another threatened him with a large combat-style knife, the victim told police.

The trio fled with the vehicle, the phone and valuables that included power tools and recording equipment worth a combined $2,300, he said.

The Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the victim at the scene.

City police found the cell phone later that night. The Accord was located in the Bronx and the recording equipment turned up in Jersey City.

Authorities released images on Friday, Feb. 23 of a group of people who are all characterized at the moment as persons of interest.

Included was a video: Carjacking Persons of Interest (Hoboken PD)

They asked that anyone who can help investigators identify any number of them contact Detective Bret Globke at Globkeb@hobokenpdnj.gov or Sgt. William Collins at Collinsw@hobokenpdnj.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.