Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Afterbirth Discovered In Bergen County Park, Search Underway For Other Remains
Real Estate

'Unicorn' Grocery Delivery Startup Valued At $1B Lands In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gorillas is coming to Jersey City.
Gorillas is coming to Jersey City. Photo Credit: Gorillas

A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey.

Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports.

Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the fastest growing European startups, earning a "unicorn" status, JerseyDigs says. 

The company came to New York City during the COVID pandemic and promises a 10-minute delivery time.

The company uses strategically-located micro fulfillment centers and partners with farmers and small businesses to "meet the taste of local communities and get beloved brands the attention they deserve."

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here to learn how to become a Gorillas rider or customer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.