110 Luxury Apartments Ready For Tenants In Jersey City (PHOTOS)

A brand new luxury apartment building has landed in Jersey City.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 829 Garfield Ave. will be held Wednesday, June 22.

Two- and three-bedroom units start at $2,750. Each kitchen boasts GE stainless steel appliances, black quartz countertops and dual-tone cabinetry. Bathrooms have radiant heated flooring and glass shower enclosures in the primary en-suites, with soaking tubs as an alternative.

Each unit has multi-zone heating/cooling units, LED lighting, walk-in closets, and select homes feature expansive windows with direct NYC views. Some units have private patios.

The building features a variety of amenities including a remote workspace, electric vehicle charging station, a gym, fire pit, on-site pet spa and outdoor dog run, a virtual doorman, and more.

