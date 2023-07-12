Rats! Dogs Help Hoboken Handle Infestation

The city has been dealing with a rat surge on 15th Street, after dozens were spotted near an exposed trash area by 1500 Garden St, Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher said. The rats have migrated to other areas on 15th Street, looking for accessible food sources, Fisher said.

The city is doing everything possible to eradicate the rats, Fisher said, including bringing in dogs from R.A.T.S. (Ryders Alley Trench Fed Society), a New York City based organization that trains terriers to kill rats.

"We clearly have a growing problem in Hoboken with regards to rats," Fisher said. "I know that the city's directors and their teams are working hard to fight this battle."

The city has also increased its extermination contract by $40,000, Councilman Ruben Ramos said. Fisher said the situation on 15th Street has begun to improve although they are not out of the woods yet.

"We have a lot of eyes on it [and] a lot of resources allocated," Fisher said.

