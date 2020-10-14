Wrong Way Staten Island Driver, 35, Charged With DWI In Hoboken

A Staten Island driver was charged with DWI after police spotted him going the wrong way down a one-way Hoboken street over the weekend, authorities said.

Joseph Martucci was stopped by officers who saw him going down 3rd Street from River to Hudson streets around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Martucci subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DWI.

He was taken to police headquarters for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

He consequently was issued a summons and other motor vehicle offenses, Cabrera said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.