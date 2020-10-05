Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: JC Ex-Con With 49-Arrest History Caught After Fleeing Stolen Car Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Worker Dies In Bayonne Industrial Accident

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Responders at the eastern edge of the former Military Ocean Terminal at the Bayonne Dry Dock. Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM
Responders at the eastern edge of the former Military Ocean Terminal at the Bayonne Dry Dock. Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

A worker died in an industrial accident over the weekend in Bayonne, authorities said.

First responders found the man seriously injured at the eastern edge of the former Military Ocean Terminal at the Bayonne Dry Dock, around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the City's emergency management office said.

Medics from McCabe Ambulance and the Bayonne Fire Department performed CPR on the victim, who was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center.

The unidentified worker later died of his injuries.

An investigation is being led by the Port Authority Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.