Worker Dies In Bayonne Industrial Accident

A worker died in an industrial accident over the weekend in Bayonne, authorities said.

First responders found the man seriously injured at the eastern edge of the former Military Ocean Terminal at the Bayonne Dry Dock, around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the City's emergency management office said.

Medics from McCabe Ambulance and the Bayonne Fire Department performed CPR on the victim, who was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center.

The unidentified worker later died of his injuries.

An investigation is being led by the Port Authority Police Department.

