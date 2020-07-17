West New York Driver Nabbed In Hit-Run That Seriously Injured Man, 56

A West New York woman was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 56-year-old man last December, authorities charged.

Temilayo Okeowo, 44, fled the scene after she hit a New York City man crossing 66th Street at the intersection of Boulevard East on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a release.

The man was transported to Jersey City Medical Center via EMS and is still recovering from his injuries, Suarez said.

A six-month investigation linked Okeowo to the incident, authorities said. She turned herself in to police with her attorney Friday morning and was charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.