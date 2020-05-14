WATCH: Fire Blows Through Bayonne Multi-Family Home

Fire ravaged two Bayonne multi-family homes Thursday afternoon, partially collapsing one and severely damaging the other.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of the first home on Kennedy Boulevard at 18th Street shortly before 1 p.m. and quickly blew through the roof.

Officials quickly pulled their firefighters out for an exclusively exterior attack as it spread to the second home.

The fire went to four alarms in under a half hour.

Kennedy Boulevard was closed from 18th to 21st streets.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns joined their Bayonne colleagues at the scene.

No injuries or possible cause were immediately reported.

