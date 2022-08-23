Victims Detain Car Burglar Who Spit On Officer In Bayonne: Police

A 48-year-old Jersey City man was held by victims who found him trying to break into their cars in Bayonne before he spit on arresting officers, authorities said.

Police were called to 4th Street and Humphrey Avenue in Bayonne around 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. A 52-year-old victim told police he saw a man, later identified as Marco Figueroa, trying to break into two cars in the driveway of his home, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Victims apprehended Figueroa until police arrived, Amato said.

During the investigation, Figueroa was very uncooperative and refused to be placed into handcuffs, police said. He also spat on an officer twice during the arrest process and gave a false name in an effort to hinder his apprehension.

Once his true name was determined, it was confirmed that he was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of the Bayonne Municipal Court.

Figueroa was charged with:

Burglary (2 Counts)

Hindering Apprehension

Contempt (Warrant)

Aggravated Assault

