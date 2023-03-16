Contact Us
US Postal Worker Assisted In Massive Cocaine Distribution Scheme, Hudson Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
James Belardo.
Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A United States Postal Service worker has been charged for his role in a massive Hudson County cocaine distribution ring, authorities said.

James Belardo, 41, of West New York, faces second-degree conspiracy to distribute more than a half-ounce of cocaine, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Earlier this month, authorities announced the seizure of more than 4.4 pounds of cocaine, two handguns and high-capacity magazines from Belardo's co-defendants, Rowaldi Caceres, 39, and Hilda Membreno, 29, also both of West New York.

Membreno and Caceres were found with more than one kilogram of cocaine valued at nearly $35,000, a handgun, three large capacity magazines, and approximately $30,000 in suspected proceeds from drug transactions during a search on Feb. 26, Suarez said.

The following day, a court-authorized search warrant of Caceres’ car was executed, turned up a handgun with hollow point bullets. More than two kilograms of cocaine were seized during the course of the investigation.

