US Marshals Nab DWI Jersey City Driver In Triple Pedestrian Strike: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old Jersey City woman was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in connection with an August 2021 crash that left three pedestrians seriously injured, authorities said.

Feds arrested Michelle Graham at her Jersey City home on three counts of vehicular assault and related charges, said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez in a statement Thursday, Jan. 12.

Investigators say Graham was driving on the 600 block of Ocean Avenue in Bergen-Lafayette at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021 when she struck three people — a 51-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old woman, the Prosecutor said.

All three victims were rushed to Jersey City Medical Center with "serious" injuries, she added.

Graham was taken into custody at the scene and treated at JCMC for injuries, officials said. She was issued summonses for DWI, unlicensed driving, and having an open container of alcohol in the car.

As of Wednesday, the 27-year-old sits in a Hudson County jail cell pending her first court appearance, the Prosecutor added.

