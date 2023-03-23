US Marshals Capture Kearny Teen Sex Assault Suspect In Puerto Rico: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Hudson County man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2021 has been arrested in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Members of the US Marshals Puerto Rico Violent Fugitive Task Force captured Jose Alfredo Garcia on Wednesday, March 22, at approximately 7:50 p.m. in San German, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Garcia had been sought for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female victim in Kearny on December 20, 2021.

Following an investigation, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit charged Garcia with sexual assault, luring/enticing a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

Garcia was being held at the Metropolitan Jail #705 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to New Jersey.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Kearny Police Department, the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Service of Puerto Rico Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Puerto Rico Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. All information will be kept confidential.

