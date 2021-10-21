Contact Us
US Marshals Capture Bayonne Man Wanted For Girl's Sex Assault In Puerto Rico, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Steven A. Rodriguez
Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A former Bayonne resident wanted for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was captured by members of the US Marshals Service in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Steven A. Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 20 by members of the United States Marshals Service District of Puerto Rico Fugitive Task Force for an incident that occurred earlier this year in Hudson County, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Rodriguez, who moved to Aguada, Puerto Rico, was charged with sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged assaults occurred while the victim, a family friend, was visiting Rodriguez's Bayonne home in February and March, but were reported several months later, Suarez said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims, the Bayonne Police Department and the United States Marshals Service with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

