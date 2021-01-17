UPDATE: West New York Man Beat 62-Year-Old Mom To Death, Prosecutor Says

Charges have been upgraded for a 33-year-old West New York man arrested in connection with his 62-year-old mother's death, authorities said Sunday.

Emmanuel Gonzalez was initially charged with aggravated assault after his mom, Irma L. Pons, was found unresponsive in a bedroom and pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the West New York Police Department responded to 439 66th St., unit 2 on reports of an unresponsive woman around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Suarez said. Pons was pronounced dead 15 minutes later, the prosecutor said.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death to be homicide, Suarez said.

Gonzalez was subsequently charged with murder, the prosecutor said.

